Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.42

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 1319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.12.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,158,000 after purchasing an additional 520,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Interface by 793.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 71,180 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Interface by 38.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 239,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its holdings in Interface by 29.9% during the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

