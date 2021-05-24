Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $113.16 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,247 shares of company stock worth $2,659,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

