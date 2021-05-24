Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.13

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 14567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICPT. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,616.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 56,485 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13,730.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

