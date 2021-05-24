Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock Position Lifted by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INSP opened at $178.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.16 and a one year high of $252.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

