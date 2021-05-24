Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Sells $304,000.00 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Targa Resources stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 15.8% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Targa Resources by 737.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 204,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

