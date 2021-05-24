Insider Selling: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE NOVA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.41. 1,745,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,444. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NOVA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

