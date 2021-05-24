Insider Selling: NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) COO Sells $551,136.60 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.71. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. NMI’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,500 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in NMI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NMI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NMI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,453,000 after purchasing an additional 82,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $42,523,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.