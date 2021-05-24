Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $25,515.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $25,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $27,016.50.

Shares of KTOS opened at $23.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

