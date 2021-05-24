Insider Selling: Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director Sells $47,442.50 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $26.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.95. Issuer Direct Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

