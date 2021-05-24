Insider Selling: Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Sells $107,500.00 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HROW stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.03. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $266.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 505,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 229,239 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 63,207 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HROW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

