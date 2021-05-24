Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tracy D. Daw also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 9th, Tracy D. Daw sold 431 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $1,534.36.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68.
Funko stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $10,407,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth about $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,768,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
