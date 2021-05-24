Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tracy D. Daw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Tracy D. Daw sold 431 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $1,534.36.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68.

Funko stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $10,407,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth about $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,768,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

