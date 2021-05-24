Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells 64,118 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 64,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total transaction of $8,764,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $3,627,196.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $137.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.15. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,635,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

