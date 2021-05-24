Insider Selling: Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) General Counsel Sells 108,334 Shares of Stock

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $8.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $241.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of -3.62. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 52.75%. Equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CODX shares. Maxim Group downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.