Insider Selling: CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Sells C$76,125.00 in Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Stephen Bent sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$76,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at C$131,950.

Shares of CEMATRIX stock opened at C$0.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.49 million and a PE ratio of -3.62. CEMATRIX Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.59.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CEMATRIX in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, roadways, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and tunnel grout, annular grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

