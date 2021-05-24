Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Sells $459,760.44 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $459,760.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89.

BL stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BL. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BlackLine by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

