Insider Buying: Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Purchases 1,170 Shares of Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $845.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

