Insider Buying: Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) Insider Purchases £83,809.80 in Stock

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) insider Duncan Garrood bought 93,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £83,809.80 ($109,498.04).

Shares of LON ESP opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.16) on Monday. Empiric Student Property plc has a twelve month low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76. The stock has a market capitalization of £533.80 million and a PE ratio of -22.13.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.