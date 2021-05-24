Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys 237,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.

Shares of Cricut stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,342. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,853,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,916,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cricut from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

