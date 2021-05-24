Insider Buying: Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) CFO Purchases $10,720.00 in Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) CFO Roger D. Shannon bought 2,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $10,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,100.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $189.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.36. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.