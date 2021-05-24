INO COIN (INO) Market Capitalization Reaches $636.31 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. INO COIN has a market cap of $636.31 million and $169,855.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00009289 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00063126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.04 or 0.00896136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.80 or 0.09248767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00082762 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.