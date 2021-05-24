Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Posted by on May 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000.

NYSEARCA KJUL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $26.53.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.