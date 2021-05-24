Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

NYSEARCA KJUL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $26.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.