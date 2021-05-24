Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Sells $78,480.10 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 11,855 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $78,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ashok Mishra sold 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $311,500.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $187,569.12.

INOD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 62,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,711. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $171.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.54 and a beta of 2.08. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Innodata by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Innodata by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

