Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 130,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

INBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $726.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inhibrx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 55.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.