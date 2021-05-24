Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

IEA stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.61. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.