Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,746,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,808,240 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.32% of Infosys worth $257,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

INFY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

