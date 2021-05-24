IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 28,714 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 28,714 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 66,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 286,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 36,188 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $235.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

