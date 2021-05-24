IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 933.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,103 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in CDW by 3.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $168.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.39 and its 200 day moving average is $150.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.41 and a 52-week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

