IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1,779.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,846 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in VMware by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 15.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $161.38 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.93.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.84.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

