IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 282.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after buying an additional 329,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $117.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.06. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.93 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

