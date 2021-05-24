IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRAH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of PRAH opened at $174.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.79 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

