IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 46,744 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 190.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,744 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $936,775.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,574.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,328,230 shares of company stock valued at $92,610,777. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $73.59.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

