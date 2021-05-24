IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 16,875 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1,069.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $184.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.86 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

