IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.50

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 3564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMIAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.