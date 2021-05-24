Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $399.99. The stock had a trading volume of 607,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,953. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.77. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

