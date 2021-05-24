Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $399.99. The stock had a trading volume of 607,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,953. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.77. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
