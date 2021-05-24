iExec RLC Price Hits $5.87 on Top Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.87 or 0.00015594 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $470.18 million and approximately $181.93 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00063986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00917706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.87 or 0.09344850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00083160 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

