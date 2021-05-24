Idle (IDLE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.54 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Idle has a total market cap of $13.54 million and approximately $111,989.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.25 or 0.00021424 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00055714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00403339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00182566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.45 or 0.00850139 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,640,536 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

