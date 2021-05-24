ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

