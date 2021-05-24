ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.5% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $283.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.