ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $66.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

