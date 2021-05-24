ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,561 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after purchasing an additional 172,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,379,000 after buying an additional 148,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,848,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $155.51 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

