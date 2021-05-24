i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAUCF. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS:IAUCF opened at $2.15 on Thursday. i-80 Gold has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $2.20.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, develops and produces various gold projects in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Getchell project located at the Intersection of the Getchell and Battle Mountain Trends proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Twin Creeks and Turquoise Ridge mining operations; and the McCoy-Cove project located on the Battle Mountain Trend proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix operation.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.