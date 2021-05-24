Hutchinson Capital Management CA Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.0% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,473,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

