H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HR.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.36.

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$15.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.85. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.25 and a twelve month high of C$15.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$118,441.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

