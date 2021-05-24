H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.36-3.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40-3.415 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.H&R Block also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.360-3.390 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.76. 14,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,867. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

