Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 7,709.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,854,288 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $93.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $97.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

