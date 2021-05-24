Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

