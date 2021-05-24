HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

HFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.46.

HFC stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,810 shares of company stock worth $490,927. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

