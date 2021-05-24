HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 209.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.1% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 93,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.2% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,810 shares of company stock worth $490,927. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $33.99 on Monday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

