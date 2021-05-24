Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 314.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Himax Technologies worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIMX shares. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

