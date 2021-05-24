Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $114.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.47. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,823 shares of company stock worth $1,824,648. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 142,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after purchasing an additional 279,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,881 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

